KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A military officer, believed to have been driving against traffic while under the influence of alcohol, caused a fatal head-on collision on the Maju Expressway (MEX) this morning, killing a 22-year-old e-hailing passenger.

The 31-year-old suspect exceeded the permitted alcohol limit in a breathalyser test conducted at the scene, according to Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa.

“Preliminary investigations found that the car driven by the suspect is believed to have entered the opposite lane before colliding head-on with an e-hailing MPV,” Mohd Zamzuri said in a statement today.

The MPV was carrying two Bangladeshi passengers, a man and a woman, who had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The male passenger, who was seated in the middle row, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

The 20-year-old female passenger sustained bodily injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

The 41-year-old e-hailing driver also suffered head injuries.

The suspect, a military officer, sustained minor injuries in the crash. A 36-year-old local woman who was a passenger in his car was also injured.

All the injured parties were taken to HKL for treatment.

Mohd Zamzuri confirmed that a urine screening test on the suspect came back negative for drugs.

The driver has been arrested, and the case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and causing death.