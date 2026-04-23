TANAH MERAH, April 23 — Police have arrested 58 people after raiding an alleged love scam syndicate’s operations centre at a resort here yesterday, believed to have targeted men in Singapore.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the 4.30pm raid was carried out following intelligence gathered by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Kelantan police contingent headquarters.

Those detained comprised 53 men and five women aged between 20 and 30, involving 56 foreign nationals — most of them from China — and two Malaysians.

Speaking at the Tanah Merah district police headquarters today, Mohd Yusoff said the rented resort premises had been converted into a call centre used to run the scam.

The syndicate allegedly posed as women believed to be from Indonesia to emotionally manipulate victims.

“Their modus operandi was to send messages such as ‘hi’ before building relationships through WhatsApp without video calls, and eventually deceiving victims into sending money,” he said.

The group is believed to have operated since late March from noon to midnight daily, managed by three supervisors and 55 operators.

Police found the syndicate was using at least eight routers, including satellite internet networks, to ensure stable connectivity and avoid detection.

Seized in the raid were 46 computers, five laptops, 118 mobile phones and eight routers, with a total estimated value of RM179,000.

Mohd Yusoff said police had yet to determine total losses as no reports had been lodged by affected Singaporeans.

Investigations also found 33 of the foreign nationals had valid travel documents, while the rest did not.

The case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 120B of the Penal Code. All suspects have been remanded for four days from today to assist investigations. — Bernama