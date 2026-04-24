KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The rhythmic hush of waves and the endless stretch of blue once served as a quiet refuge from emotional strain. Today, for one young artist, that same seascape has become a wellspring of inspiration, transformed into intricate resin artworks that capture the essence of nature.

For 29-year-old Mohamed Hafiz Mohamed Zulzaini, what began as a personal escape has evolved into a creative pursuit that is steadily gaining attention among art enthusiasts. Using liquid epoxy resin, he crafts pieces that recreate the illusion of rolling ocean waves with striking realism, each one a frozen moment of the sea in motion.

Now actively sharing his creations on TikTok under the name ‘Resin Art Ocean’, Hafiz says his connection to the sea runs deep. Long before art entered the picture, the ocean was his sanctuary, especially during periods marked by anxiety and depression.

“Before I discovered this art form, I struggled with anxiety and depression,” he shared. “I would spend a lot of time by the beach, listening to the sound of the waves. It felt like therapy.”

A turning point came when he stumbled upon a resin artwork from an Australian artist on Instagram. The piece sparked something within him, not just admiration, but a desire to create.

The young man from Kota Tinggi, Johor carefully produces each work through several layers to create the illusion of realistic waves, complete with sand and stone elements as if it were a real beach atmosphere. — Bernama pic

“That’s when I felt inspired to try. I didn’t just want to replicate what I saw; I wanted to create something that came from my own emotions and passion,” he said.

By day, Hafiz works as a colour maker for printing inks, while his art remains a growing side venture. Entirely self-taught, he honed his skills through YouTube tutorials, after several earlier attempts in different artistic forms fell short.

His journey into art began in school, where he studied in the arts stream. But like many, his creative practice faded once he entered the workforce. Attempts to return to drawing proved short-lived, and even crafting anime figurines from clay did not quite take off.

Still, he persisted, until he found his rhythm in resin.

Starting small with items such as keychains, bookmarks and phone cases, Hafiz gradually transitioned to larger, framed wall pieces that now define his signature style.

Each artwork is built layer by layer. It begins with a base colour, followed by the careful formation of waves, and finished with final detailing to create a vivid, almost lifelike effect.

To enhance realism, he incorporates materials such as silica sand and small stones, mimicking the texture of an actual shoreline. At times, he adds delicate elements, a stingray gliding beneath the surface, a tiny boat drifting across the tide, or a sea turtle suspended in motion.

Now, the results of his touch are not only therapeutic for him, but also provide peace of mind to his customers and have grown into a source of side income. — Bernama pic

“The waves are the most challenging part,” he admitted, noting that achieving the right movement and depth requires both patience and precision.

Since venturing into resin art, Hafiz has received more than 200 orders. His pieces are priced between RM200 and RM3,000, depending on size and design.

“The most common response I get is that people feel calm, like they’re healing, as if they’re by the seaside,” he said. “That’s what makes this meaningful for me.”

Looking ahead, Hafiz hopes to open his own gallery and workshop, not only to expand his craft, but also to introduce resin art to a wider audience.

In each piece he creates, the ocean is no longer just a place, but a feeling, carefully preserved in frame. — Bernama