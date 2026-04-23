KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a Level 1 hot weather status or alert category for 10 areas involving Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan.

MetMalaysia in a statement announced that the areas involved are the entire state of Perlis while in Kedah it involves the areas of Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang and Sik.

For Kelantan, the areas are Machang, Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas, Jeli and Tanah Merah.

According to MetMalaysia, Level 1 or alert status is issued when the daily maximum temperature in an area reaches 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The public can refer to the department's official website to get the latest information on the daily hot weather status nationwide. — Bernama