KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Registrations for the Autism Persons with Disabilities (PwD) card have risen to nearly 89,000 this year from about 23,000 in 2021, reflecting growing awareness, earlier detection and greater public acceptance, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said the almost fourfold increase showed that more parents were recognising early signs of autism and seeking professional diagnosis for their children.

Dzulkefly stressed that autism should not be viewed as a disease, but as a neurodevelopmental spectrum.

“When we understand this, we can begin to remove stigma. Individuals on the spectrum possess unique neurodiverse strengths and can excel in many fields, including science, the arts and technology,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month.

He said the Health Ministry, through the Health White Paper, was adopting a life-course approach to ensure continued support from early intervention and follow-up care to skills development and employment opportunities.

Dzulkefly said the ministry, together with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, would also continue strengthening Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres to ensure no one was left behind.

“At the same time, we call for wider access to higher education and encourage employers to create fair, supportive and inclusive workplaces,” he said. — Bernama