SHAH ALAM, April 23 — The Selangor government is adopting a diplomatic approach in addressing issues related to non-Muslim houses of worship (RIBI), aiming to ensure fair resolutions while preserving harmony among all parties.

State Human Resources and Poverty Alleviation Committee chairman V. Papparaidu said authorities are currently handling 178 cases involving such facilities, all of which will be managed carefully with a win-win approach.

“We are not relying on fake news or unverified information on WhatsApp. There may be individuals attempting to create confusion, so these matters must be handled responsibly,” he said.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Dr Gunarajah R. George (PH-Sentosa), who sought clarification on the number of illegally built RIBIs in Selangor.

Papparaidu also urged all parties to uphold the spirit of unity and diversity that has long defined the state, cautioning against actions that could undermine these values.

“Selangor is a plural society. When Hindus celebrate Thaipusam, large crowds gather in Selangor and Batu Caves without issue. Likewise, Muslims perform Friday prayers peacefully.

“Our Chinese community also carries out worship activities in various settings, and there are no problems. We practise flexibility, and that is what makes Selangor unique,” he said. — Bernama