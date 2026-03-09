KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Malaysian hospitality company Ormond Group, the team behind the award-winning The Chow Kit, is opening Ormond Sandakan in April 2026 along Sabah’s waterfront on the east coast.

The hotel features 299 rooms and suites designed to maximise natural light, offering sea views and interiors inspired by Borneo’s landscapes.

Dining options include Pietro, a Mediterranean restaurant infused with Bornean ingredients, and Rasa, which highlights Malaysian flavours, while Brew and Bayu provide casual drinks and snacks.

Guests start their day at Rise, enjoying a breakfast buffet that combines international favourites with local Sabahan produce.

Ormond Sandakan offers eight versatile event spaces, including a 620-square-metre ballroom suitable for weddings, corporate meetings, and private celebrations.

The Ormond Sandakan offers holidaymakers easy access to natural attractions like the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and the Kinabatangan River. — Picture courtesy of the Ormond Group

Its prime location places visitors within walking distance of Sandakan’s heritage town, local markets, and harbourfront, with easy access to natural attractions like the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and the Kinabatangan River.

The hotel combines Ormond Group’s philosophy of thoughtful design and intuitive service with a laid-back coastal lifestyle, offering guests a base to explore Borneo while returning to comfort and calm.

With Ormond Sandakan, the group extends the success of The Chow Kit – an Ormond Hotel in Kuala Lumpur – bringing its signature blend of design-led hospitality and authentic local experiences to Sabah.