KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — National track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang managed to win the bronze medal in the men’s individual sprint event at the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Perth, Australia today.

He secured the bronze after beating Mikhail Yakovlev 2-0 in the third-fourth place decider at the Speed Dome, his second medal at this year’s World Cup after winning the gold medal in the men’s keirin event yesterday.

The 38-year-old Malaysian had previously lost to Matthew Richardson of Great Britain 2-0 in the semifinal previously.

Richardson went on to win the individual sprint event by beating Australian Leigh Hoffman 2-0 in the final. — Bernama