KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A man died after the Perodua Kancil he was driving skidded and plunged into a ravine at Batu 13 along the old Genting Sempah road heading towards Gombak last night.

The victim, Mohamad Ashiq Fazal Ahmad, 56, was reportedly thrown out of the vehicle and suffered severe injuries, according to Harian Metro.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said seven officers and firefighters from the Selayang Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene with one fire engine and a JBPM ambulance after receiving a report at 10.46pm.

“The car driven by the victim skidded along the old Genting Sempah road towards Gombak before falling into an 80-metre ravine.

“When found, the victim was still alive but had suffered serious injuries and was given immediate treatment by firefighters.

“The rescue team then carried out operations to bring the victim up from the ravine,” he told the media today.

However, Ahmad Mukhlis said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.15am by a medical officer from the Health Ministry.

He added that the case has been handed over to the police for further investigation.