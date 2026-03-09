KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court decision that had ordered the government to adjust pensions for former civil servants under a 2016 service circular.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the three‑judge bench ruled that the matter had already been resolved by a 2022 Court of Appeal decision, making the respondents’ latest judicial review an abuse of process.

Justice Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli, delivering the unanimous judgment, clarified that the ruling only applies to Aminah Ahmad and 56 other former civil servants involved in this case.

Also on the bench were Justices Datuk Lim Chong Fong, its chairman, and Datuk Meor Hashimi Abdul Hamid.

Aminah, who retired from the Foreign Ministry, filed the judicial review on January 12, 2024, on her own behalf and on behalf of 56 other retirees.

As a result of the Court of Appeal’s decision, the government is no longer required to pay RM1.7 billion in pension arrears to 531,976 retirees, as had been ordered by the High Court.

