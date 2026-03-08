SUNGAI PETANI, March 8 — A former bodyguard who impersonated a police officer was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment and two strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to robbing a motorcyclist and causing injury to the victim last month.

The accused, Mohd Faizal Sinorcho, 40, entered the plea before Sessions Court judge Najwa Che Mat here today.

According to the charge, he robbed a man of his motorcycle and intentionally caused injury to the victim in front of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) office on Jalan Cindai, Bandar Puteri Jaya, here at 12.45am on February 9.

The charge, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment and may also include a fine or whipping upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Mohd Faizal was also sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of impersonating a police officer at two separate Magistrates’ Courts.

Before Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri, he was charged with posing as a police officer by wearing a vest bearing the police logo and holding handcuffs in front of a woman at the entrance of CMart Cengal here at 12.45am on February 9.

He was charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code and sentenced to five months’ imprisonment.

Before Magistrate Muhammad Syaiful Akmal Mohamad Razi, he was charged with posing as a police officer by wearing a vest bearing the police logo and deceiving a woman in a Perodua Viva travelling from Gerik, Perak to Sungai Petani, Kedah between 5.50pm and 11.30pm on February 8.

He was charged under Section 171 of the Penal Code and sentenced to two months’ imprisonment.

Muhammad Syaiful Akmal also sentenced Mohd Faizal to 24 months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty at the same time, place and date.

The charge was framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of those punishments upon conviction. — Bernama