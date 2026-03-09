JERTIH, March 9 — The mystery over the disappearance of a teen travelling to Cameron Highlands early Friday was resolved after he was found dead in bushes by the roadside at Kampung Bukit Jeruk near Kampung Beting Lintang here.

Besut police chief Supt Rozaime Ab Rahim confirmed that the body of the teen and a motorcycle were found by members of the public at about 6.40 pm yesterday.

“So far, police believe the body found is that of Ahmad Azreeq Zafreen Ahmad Azhar, 19, who was reported missing by his family early Friday morning.

“The victim is believed to have died that night after his family failed to contact him in the early hours of Friday when the Yamaha R15 motorcycle he was riding skidded,” he said here today, adding that body was later taken to Besut Hospital for identification and a post-mortem.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Ahmad Azreeq Zafreen went missing while travelling with his family from Kampung Batin, Seberang Takir to Cameron Highlands for a holiday last Thursday.

During the journey, he was riding a Yamaha R15 motorcycle while his parents and other family members travelled in a car.

The victim was last detected through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at a petrol station in Kampung Beting Lintang here at 1.38 am last Friday. — Bernama