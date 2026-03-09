KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — An actress and her husband have been rearrested to assist in investigations into an alleged investment scam involving the sale of cattle.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the couple were detained by the Dang Wangi district police headquarters’ Commercial Crime Investigation Division, BuletinTV3 reported.

“For your information, the actress and her husband have been arrested by the Dang Wangi Commercial Crime Investigation Division in connection with an investment scheme involving cattle sales.

“Both suspects will be brought to court today for a remand application,” he said in a brief statement early this morning.

Earlier reports said the actress and her husband, who were previously detained in connection with a land sale fraud case, are also being investigated over a separate scam involving honorary titles, with losses estimated at about RM23,000.

Seremban district police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said police there received a report on the case on December 18 last year.

The media had also reported that the actress was arrested at a hideout at a tahfiz religious school along Jalan Kuari Sungai Long, Batu 11, Kampung Sungai Serai, Hulu Langat, last Wednesday.

Azahar said the arrest followed a police report lodged by a 56-year-old businessman who claimed he was cheated in a transaction involving the sale of land lots in Selangor, suffering losses of up to RM1.5 million.

Previously, a beauty product entrepreneur also alleged she was a victim of fraud by the actress and her husband, claiming losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit.