KOTA BHARU, March 8 — The Kelantan Health Department is investigating the sudden death of a 29-year-old trainee doctor at a hostel room at Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra in Kuala Krai.

State health director Datuk Dr Mohd Azman Yacob said a committee has been formed and investigations will be comprehensive, including checks on possible workplace stress, New Straits Times reported today.

“We are saddened by what happened,” he told the newspaper, adding that he visited the trainee doctor’s family earlier.

He said the trainee doctor was a graduate of Mansoura University in Egypt and had been undergoing practical training at Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra before her death.

Dr Azman also urged the public to refrain from speculation that could further distress the victim’s family while investigations are ongoing.

The trainee doctor whose name has yet to be made public was found unresponsive in her hostel room yesterday.

Kuala Krai district police chief Superintendent Mazlan Mamat said the case is classified as sudden death, adding that investigators did not find any criminal elements so far.