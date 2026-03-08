KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The number of stranded Malaysians in several parts of the Middle East following the escalating conflict in the region has decreased to 641 as of 5.15 pm on Sunday, while the evacuation coordination efforts to assist affected Malaysians are continuing, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry widely known as Wisma Putra said all Malaysians contacted by Malaysian diplomatic missions remain safe, including Malaysian Armed Forces personnel serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“Malaysian diplomatic missions across the region continue operating in evacuation coordination mode.

“Consular officers have been deployed to transit hubs, assembly points and cross-border departure locations to support evacuation convoys and assist Malaysians during departure procedures,” it said in a media advisory on Sunday.

The ministry said efforts remain focused on assisting Malaysians stranded due to the conflict, noting that the travel advisory issued on March 5 remains in effect.

Wisma Putra said Saudi Arabia continues to serve as the primary regional staging hub for evacuation coordination, with Malaysians from locations with restricted airspace are being assisted to travel overland to Riyadh and Jeddah, where they connect to onward commercial flights to Kuala Lumpur.

“Malaysian diplomatic missions are coordinating these movements, including road transport arrangements, entry documentation and visas, and arrival procedures with Saudi authorities,” it said.

In Jeddah, the Consulate General of Malaysia continues coordinating the consolidation of stranded Malaysian pilgrims and travellers prior to departure, with the number of affected Malaysian Umrah pilgrims has decreased to fewer than 300 following the resumption of commercial flights.

It added that the ground teams have been deployed to surrounding cities, including Madinah, to facilitate road transfers to Jeddah as the departure hub.

Meanwhile, commercial flight corridors from Saudi Arabia continue to facilitate departures, with Malaysia Airlines flight MH151 scheduled to depart today (Sunday), while flights by AirAsia and Batik Air are scheduled to operate from Jeddah on March 8 and March 9, respectively.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), commercial travel is gradually resuming.

Emirates has restored ticket sales for the Dubai-Kuala Lumpur route, while Etihad Airways has resumed a limited flight schedule to Kuala Lumpur between March 6 and March 19, adding that Malaysian missions continue assisting stranded Malaysians in securing seats on these flights.

In Oman, commercial departures from Muscat continue to provide an exit route for Malaysians in the region.

“Diplomatic missions are coordinating with airline operators to facilitate onward travel through Oman. Oman Air has also assisted several stranded Malaysian students with complimentary tickets for departures scheduled on March 8,” it added.

Meanwhile, the ministry said airspace restrictions continue to affect regional travel, with civilian flight operations in Qatar remain restricted, while other areas continue to face intermittent airspace closures affecting commercial travel.

The ministry said it takes note of the recent statement by the Interim Leadership Council of Iran on Saturday, indicating the suspension of attacks against neighbouring countries unless attacks originate from those territories.

Wisma Putra said while this development may contribute to reduced tensions in parts of the region, the overall security environment remains volatile, adding that the ministry, together with the National Security Council, continues to monitor developments.

The ministry added that it will continue working with the National Security Council, Malaysian diplomatic missions, host governments, airlines and travel operators to facilitate the safe return of Malaysians affected by the conflict.

Malaysians in the region are strongly urged to register and update their details through the e-Konsular system at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my or through the nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission. The evacuation arrangements will be coordinated based on the database of registered Malaysians.

The ministry’s operations room in Putrajaya remains active on a 24-hour basis and can be contacted at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected].

The situation in the Middle East has been tense since Feb 28, when Israel and the United States (US) launched strikes on Iran, followed by Tehran’s retaliatory attacks against US interests in Gulf countries. — Bernama