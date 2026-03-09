PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed concern over the involvement of school-going teenagers in terrorist group activities in the country.

He said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail’s revelation about the existence of such activities must be taken seriously, as it could stem from misguided upbringing or exposure.

“Recently, schoolchildren — even those in their teens — were found to be involved in preparations for acts of violence, as revealed by the Inspector-General of Police. Our children (involved) could have been misled through wrong upbringing or exposure (at certain levels),” he said.

He said this while speaking at a gathering with staff of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living here.

Also present were Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Mohd Khalid had said that police had thwarted an attempt to revive the ideology of a terrorist group with the arrest of six youths, including three minors, in a recent special operation.

According to Mohd Khalid, the suspects, aged between 16 and 21, were detained in a two-day operation launched by the Special Branch beginning Feb 14 in the Klang Valley, Johor, Kedah and Terengganu.

Anwar also urged Malaysians to remain united and safeguard the peace currently enjoyed in the country.

He said although the country remains peaceful, the public should not become complacent, while national defence agencies must remain on alert to face any possible threats.

“There are foreign elements that are jealous and want to interfere in our national political affairs. This should make us more vigilant,” he said. — Bernama