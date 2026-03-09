PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has announced that civil servants in Grade 15 and below will receive Special Financial Assistance (BKK) 2026 amounting to RM500.

The payments are scheduled to be disbursed on March 13.

“The assistance will be given to civil servants in Grade 15 and below, including those appointed on a contract basis,” he said in his speech at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s assembly here today.

He added that the government pensioners and veterans, whether pensioned or non-pensioned, will receive RM250 on the same date.

Anwar said this effort is to ensure the retirees will continue to receive support from the government.

“We want to ensure that our retirees and veterans are not left behind and continue to receive support.

“This assistance is also exempt from income tax,” he added.

In addition, he also said that the government will provide RM500 in special assistance to around 70,000 mosque and religious personnel, including imams (lead prayers), bilal (leading the call to prayer), siak (assist mosque activities), marbut (mosque caretaker), KAFA teachers and takmir teachers.