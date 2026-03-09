KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Amid the thunderous roar of trailer engines typically associated with male drivers, M. Kahmani is proving otherwise; that women, too, are capable of steering heavy vehicles across highways, breaking stereotypes that have long defined the industry.

Unfazed by the challenges of venturing into a male-dominated field, the 28-year-old, who holds a diploma in mechatronics engineering, has remained devoted to the profession for more than six years. Despite the obstacles she faces, Kahmani continues to persevere in pursuit of a halal livelihood for her family.

Speaking to Bernama recently, Kahmani said her journey into the world of heavy vehicle driving began unexpectedly, sparked by curiosity after she saw a woman sitting inside a trailer one night while she was working at a factory.

“Seeing the woman alone made me wonder whether she was the one driving the trailer because usually it’s men who drive heavy vehicles. I asked her and she said she was just accompanying her husband who was driving the trailer.

“That was where I found my inspiration and became committed to pursuing this field seriously. I took the bold step of obtaining a heavy vehicle driving licence,” she said in an interview held recently in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

Sharing more of her story, the Banting, Selangor-born woman said she eventually made a decision rarely taken by women after trying out several jobs, including cashier, airline customer service officer and technician, though none of them lasted long.

Kahmani, who had also previously worked in a factory, said the job required her to work up to 12 hours a day in the same place with a repetitive routine, leaving her feeling restricted, lacking freedom and personal fulfilment.

“Over time, I realised the job didn’t suit me because it felt too confining. It was difficult to take leave or move around freely. That’s why I decided to try a career as a trailer driver. In fact, the world of driving isn’t unfamiliar in my family.

“My father, Murugan, is a tanker trailer driver and he taught me a lot, exposing me to various aspects of this career. He is one of my greatest sources of inspiration,” she said.

Admitting that life as a trailer driver is far from easy, Kahmani said she has had to endure negative reactions from some members of the public who underestimate women’s capabilities.

Long-distance journeys also bring physical exhaustion, while the demands of the job mean she rarely gets the chance to return home.

Her work requires her to travel across almost every corner of the country. Kahmani usually begins her day in the morning by collecting delivery documents such as the consignment note (CN) or delivery order (DO), before inspecting the condition of the trailer.

M. Kahmani says driving a trailer also means it has become her second home, but adds that she continues to be inspired by her father Murugan who is a tanker trailer driver, to push on with her new career. — Screenshot from Facebook/Bernama TV

Once everything is confirmed to be in good condition, she begins her journey, often heading to Ipoh, Perak, where the company she works for currently has projects.

“This trailer has become like my second home because it stores various essentials such as instant food, clothes, medicines and basic cooking equipment to make life easier while on the road.

“When I’m away from my family, the thing I miss most is my mother’s cooking. When I lived at home, my mother would cook but I rarely ate. Now that I’m far away, I truly miss home-cooked meals,” she said.

Interestingly, Kahmani’s story has attracted widespread attention after a video of her driving a trailer went viral on social media, with many women sharing that they felt encouraged and inspired by her journey.

Kahmani said the experience has strengthened her resolve to continue sharing the message that women must believe in their own abilities.

“In terms of capability, anyone can do any job if they have confidence and determination,” she said. — Bernama