PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Applications for student admissions for the 2026/2027 academic session under the SPM Leavers Application Phase via UPUOnline can now be submitted until April 12, extended from the original March 23 deadline.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said the extension was made following Education Ministry’s announcement that the 2025 SPM results will be out on March 31.

“However, the closing date for applications under the First Phase for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) or equivalent leavers remains March 23, 2026,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry said SPM leavers who have yet to submit their applications can purchase a UPUOnline PIN via Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) for RM10.60, including service charges, before submitting their application online.

It added that the PIN can be obtained at 387 BSN branch counters, 843 BSN ATMs, or via the myBSN internet banking service.

“BSN will issue the PIN along with a copy of the payment receipt. Please ensure the receipt is kept as proof of purchase for reference,” the statement said.

MOHE said a total of 363 programmes are offered to SPM leavers, while 1,146 programmes are available for STPM or equivalent leavers at public universities, polytechnics, community colleges, and institutions under MARA’s Higher Education Division (MARA BPT) nationwide.

“Applicants are advised to submit their applications early and not leave it to the last minute to avoid any system delays or disruptions.

“They must ensure that their application is confirmed by clicking the ‘Saya Setuju’ button and printing or downloading the application slip as proof of successful submission.

Any enquiries regarding applications can be directed to the IPTA Student Admission Division, Department of Higher Education, Level 4, Menara 2, Jalan P5/6, Precinct 5, 62000 Putrajaya, via telephone at 03-8684 2363 or email at [email protected].

Further information is also available on the BKPA UPU Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. — Bernama