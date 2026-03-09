PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — The date for sighting the crescent of Syawal has been set for the evening of March 19 at 29 locations nationwide.

The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal said the official announcement of Hari Raya Puasa will be made that evening via radio and television, national news agency Bernama reported today.

“In fulfilment of the decree of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the consent of the Conference of Rulers, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal hereby declares that the crescent of Syawal will be sighted on the evening of Thursday, March 19, 2026, corresponding to 29 Ramadan 1447 Hijrah,” the office said in a statement today.

The Conference of Rulers has agreed that the date of Hari Raya Puasa is to be determined based on both rukyah (visual observation) and hisab (astronomical calculation).

Locations identified for the Syawal crescent sighting include Baitul Hilal at Sultan Ismail Building, Pontian in Johor; Al-Khawarizmi Astronomy Complex, Melaka; Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting; and Selangor Observatory, Sabak Bernam in Selangor; Balai Hilal Pantai Pasir Panjang, Manjong, Perak; and Sheikh Tahir Astronomy Centre, Pantai Aceh, Penang.

Other locations include the Hilal Observation Station in Kampung Pulau Sayak and Menara Alor Setar in Kedah; in Terengganu: Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut; and Kusza Observatory, Setiu.

In Kelantan, sightings will be at Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Kuala Krai; and SEDC Building Tower, Kota Bharu. In Sarawak: Miri Astronomy Centre; Teluk Bandung, Kuching; and Bintulu.

In Sabah: Al-Biruni Observatory, Putatan. In Pahang: Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands; and Menara 188, Kuantan.

Four other locations are Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah at the Labuan International Campus, Menara Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya International Convention Centre, and Menara Pandang Masjid Al-Hussain, Kuala Perlis, Perlis.