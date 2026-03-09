KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Payments under Phase 2 of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid programme will begin on March 10 and be credited in stages to 5.2 million recipients, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s monthly assembly today, Anwar said the early disbursement is expected to help millions of Malaysians prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The number of recipients for Phase 2 has increased to 5.2 million compared with five million in Phase 1.

For Phase 2, the government has allocated RM1.3 billion, up from RM1.1 billion in Phase 1 in January.

The allocation includes 200,000 newly approved recipients who will start receiving payments from March 30.

Overall, the Phase 2 payments will benefit 3.8 million households and 1.4 million senior citizens without spouses, with aid ranging from RM100 to RM600 depending on eligibility categories.

Anwar said the expansion of STR Phase 2 recipients will allow more Malaysians to benefit from government social assistance, particularly as the country approaches Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Through STR, Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) and SARA Untuk Semua, the MADANI government continues to ensure that the nation’s wealth is shared and enjoyed by the people, especially those in need,” he said.

For 2026, the combined allocation for STR and SARA stands at RM15 billion, remaining the largest in the federal government’s history.

Payments for existing recipients with bank accounts will be credited directly starting March 10, while new recipients will begin receiving payments from March 30.

Those without bank accounts, including recipients in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, will receive cash payments through Bank Simpanan Nasional branches.

The Finance Ministry also urged the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent links and scams, and to refer only to the official STR portal for updates and information.

More details and frequently asked questions are available at the official portal: https://bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my