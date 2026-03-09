KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Kelantan government has denied claims that all shopping complexes and supermarkets in the city are required to close until 1pm on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Raya Aidiladha.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the circulating information is inaccurate, as no decision on the matter has been finalised, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

He added that the issue will only be decided after the state government’s Exco meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

“The information being circulated is not correct, and the date and year were not clearly stated in the notice. God willing, we will make an official announcement after the Exco meeting. For now, the basic proposal is to close operations on the first day of the celebration,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, a notice allegedly related to the closure of shopping complexes and supermarkets during Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Raya Aidiladha went viral on social media, sparking debate among netizens.

The notice stated that the Kota Bharu Islamic City Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI) required all shopping complex and supermarket operators to close until 1pm on the first day of both celebrations, with business activities allowed to resume after 1pm to give staff the opportunity to perform Aidilfitri prayers.