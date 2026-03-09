KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prominent Islamic scholar, Royal Professor Tan Sri Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas, died at 6.47 pm yesterday.

News of the passing of the 94-year-old figure in Islamic civilisation thought was shared by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan on Facebook.

He said the scholar’s passing was not just the loss of a respected figure, but also a priceless gem of knowledge for the Muslim community.

“Almarhum was known as a mujaddid, thinker and scholar who rekindled the torch of knowledge and adab in the Islamic world.

“His thoughts and struggles not only revived intellectual discourse, but also contributed to the establishment of important institutions such as the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the Institute of the Malay World and Civilisation (ATMA) and ISTAC (the Institute of the Malay World and Civilisation (ATMA) and ISTAC),” he said.

Zulkifli said that although the nation mourned the passing of the distinguished thinker, the late scholar had left behind a legacy of knowledge that would continue to educate future generations.

It is understood that the funeral prayer for the late scholar will be held at the Al-Taqwa Mosque, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), tomorrow morning, before he is laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

In October 2024, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim bestowed the title of Royal Professor on the deceased for his contributions to the country, especially in the field of Islamic education.

In October 2024, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, conferred the title of Royal Professor on the late scholar in recognition of his contributions to the country, particularly in the field of Islamic education.

Royal Professor is the highest and most esteemed professorship in Malaysia, bestowed by the King. — Bernama