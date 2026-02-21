KYIV, Feb 21 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told AFP on Friday there was “no such thing as a family day”, conceding that he was not able to spend much time with his wife and children as the Russian invasion drags into a fifth year.

The 48-year-old former comedian was speaking to AFP in an exclusive interview inside the presidential palace in Kyiv.

“There is no such thing as a family day with the children where we go somewhere,” Zelensky, who was elected president in a landslide in 2019, told AFP.

He said he tried to find time to be with his wife, Olena, and two children, but could “not every day”.

“The fact is that I definitely haven’t spent much time with them,” Zelensky added.

His daughter, Oleksandra, is 21 and his son, Kyrylo, is 13.

“She’s very mature,” Zelensky said about his daughter.

Speaking to her, “I understand how much I don’t know,” Zelensky said.

On missing out on parental duties as he leads the country through Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II, Zelensky said: “I believe that mothers and grandmothers can raise children better. They can teach them many things.”

Though talking about his son, he added: “But there are some things that are very important for a boy to discuss with his father, like men. And that’s missing. It’s not enough.”

‘Not to get fat’

The former TV star said he could no longer go to the cinema or the theatre.

“I don’t go to stores, I haven’t been to a cafe once in all the years of the war.”

But he tries to keep up with the latest film releases – historical drama Nuremberg and Oscar-nominated One Battle After Another were among his most recently watched movies.

Spending most of his time inside the presidential compound – when not travelling abroad or visiting troops – the Ukrainian leader said he is mindful “not to get fat”.

“Even a quick 25-30 minute workout is pretty good. Sometimes I do more weight training, but not every time,” he told AFP.

“I used to love running outside before the war. I don’t run now.”

For the first two years of the war, he lived in a bunker inside the heavily guarded presidential quarter of Kyiv.

Kyiv says Russia has hatched plots to try to assassinate Zelensky and much of his routine – especially his travel movements – are kept in strict secrecy.

At the start of the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for him to be toppled in a military coup.

Zelensky said he no longer lives in the bunker, but returns to the image to drive a final jibe.

“The main thing, in my opinion, is that the Russians cannot drive us into a bunker.”

“That should distinguish us from them. Even though they walk the streets of Moscow today, believe me, they are in a real bunker.” — AFP