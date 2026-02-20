SARATOK, Feb 20 — An 82-year-old woman was found dead by the roadside at Sungai Anak, along the stretch from Pekan Roban towards Simpang Roban, yesterday morning.

Saratok police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said police received a report at about 6.40am regarding a woman lying unconscious by the roadside.

“Initial investigations found that the victim was discovered by members of the public lying at the roadside. She did not appear to suffer from any visible injuries.

“Emergency assistance was rendered by the Civil Defence Force (APM) Saratok, but there was no response from the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified as Yong Swee Suong, 82, from Sungai Anak, Roban.

According to Mathew, the body was later transported to Saratok Hospital.

He added that based on information from a witness, who is the victim’s child, the deceased had just been discharged from Sarikei Hospital after receiving treatment for serious asthma symptoms.

“The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR), and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at Saratok Hospital at 10.30am on February 20 to determine the exact cause of death,” he said.

Police have visited the scene, taken photographs and prepared a sketch plan, and recorded statements to assist in the investigation. — The Borneo Post