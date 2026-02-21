KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Those with gastritis need not worry about fasting, as the condition can be managed, starting with the individual’s niat (intention) and commitment, said Consultant General Surgeon (Robotic and Minimally Invasive/Bariatric and Metabolic) at Selgate Specialist Hospital Rawang, Dr Mohd Firdaus Che Ani.

He said the body’s digestive process begins in the mind, which in turn helps the digestive system reduce gastric juice production.

“When we set our intention to fast, our digestive system produces less gastric juice, which lowers the risk of inflammation,” he said on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia today.

Dr Mohd Firdaus said that besides setting the intention, early preparation, such as gradually reducing midday meals before Ramadan, helps the body adjust and lowers the risk of inflammation or gastritis.

He also advised against lying down immediately after the pre-dawn meal (sahur), as it can trigger acid reflux or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), which is often mistaken for gastritis.

“When we lie down, especially if the valve near the stomach is weak, food can flow back up and cause inflammation. It can even reach the throat, causing breathing problems, sore throat, sinus issues and migraines, which are common symptoms for those with gastritis while fasting,” he said.

Dr Mohd Firdaus advised taking gastritis medication before sahur, as it lasts over 12 hours.

“However, long-term continuous use is not recommended. The stomach naturally produces acid, and trying to suppress it can damage the stomach lining, which is very dangerous,” he added. — Bernama