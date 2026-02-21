MIRI, Feb 21 — Police here continued their crackdown on illegal street racing, seizing 14 motorcycles and issuing 62 summonses for various offences during a five-hour “Ops Samseng Jalanan” operation last night.

Miri district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the operation, which ran until 3am on Saturday, focused on hotspots around Jalan Piasau, Jalan Tanjong Lobang and the Marina area.

“During the operation, 38 local men and three local women, along with 35 motorcycles, were inspected.

“The summonses were issued for offences including expired road tax, absence of registration numbers, fancy number plates, riding without a valid licence, modified exhaust systems and absence of side mirrors,” he said in a statement on Saturday morning.

He added that all 14 motorcycles seized were detained under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Farhan also reminded road users to drive and ride responsibly, remain cautious on the roads, refrain from engaging in illegal street racing activities, avoid unauthorised vehicle modifications, and not gather by the roadside in ways that cause congestion, obstruct traffic or create excessive noise that could disturb public order.

“Negligence by drivers and riders can endanger not only themselves but also other road users.

“Parents or vehicle owners who allow individuals to ride or drive without a valid licence may be fined RM2,000 or jailed for six months, or both, if convicted under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. — The Borneo Post