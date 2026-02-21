KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Two Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia (Bersatu) divisions were plunged into turmoil after committee members in Subang and Pasir Salak announced mass resignations and quit the party, citing a complete loss of confidence in party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In Subang, division secretary Wan Ahmad Shukrie said the leadership’s direction had strayed from the party’s founding mandate.

He said the move was made “on the basis of principle and integrity” after finding that decisions by the top leadership “no longer aligned with the mandate and aspirations of the grassroots”.

“The future of any political movement should not hinge on the survival of a small group, but must be anchored on the people’s mandate and the grassroots’ aspirations that form the heartbeat of the party’s strength.

“On the basis of principles that cannot be compromised, we, the leadership of the Subang Bersatu Division Committee, hereby collectively resign from all positions held,” he said in a statement, as reported by Berita Harian.

Other Subang office-bearers stepping down include division chief Asyraf Halim; deputy chief Mohd Shahril Hashim; vice-chief Iskandar Al Quyyum; permanent deputy chair Azhari Yusof; treasurer Adleezan Pakhalan; information chief Muhammad ‘Afifurrahman; Armada chief Mohamed Rizwan; and Allied Wing chief Wong Yong Kang, along with the remaining committee members.

Wan Ahmad Shukrie added that the collective withdrawal was taken “with a heavy heart, but with full responsibility”.

“When the original vision of the struggle begins to erode, integrity demands that we step aside honourably,” he said, according to the national daily.

A similar development unfolded in Pasir Salak, where the entire division committee resigned en bloc following a special meeting on Monday.

The decision was announced by acting deputy division chief Mohamad Zahid Aman Nauri, who read out the names of the departing leaders, including vice-chief Mohamad Zainal Abidin Saini; division secretary Abdul Manaf Saud; treasurer Mohamad Aiman Abdul Majid; and information chief Nor Azman Askar.

Also resigning are committee members Sazali Ismail, Ahmad Razali Sulamat, Baharudin Osman, Izuddin Isa, Hamdan Rahim, Mohamad Kamil Adnan, Abu Bakar Ismail, Mohd Ali Sahrum and Prof Shamsul Nahar Abdullah, as well as four appointed members — Mohamad Saimi Sulaiman, Najib Mustafa, Nuraini Nadi and Mohamad Hazir Tayib.

Mohamad Zahid claimed the move effectively dissolves the Pasir Salak division, adding that the resignations were triggered by the same concern.

“This action is taken because we have lost confidence in Tan Sri Muhyiddin as president,” he said.