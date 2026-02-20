BANGKOK, Feb 20 — A British co-founder of online fast fashion retail giant ASOS has died in Thailand after falling from a high-rise balcony, police said on Friday.

Quentin Griffiths, 58, fell from the 17th floor of an apartment building in the seaside resort city of Pattaya on February 9, local law enforcement told AFP.

”The motive is still being investigated,” said police officer Kosala Ngamphong.

Griffiths had entered Thailand on a tourist visa, and the British embassy had been informed of his death, the officer added.

Griffiths was a joint founder of ASOS in 2000, when the website retailed imitations of clothing worn in movies and on TV — its acronym name standing for “As Seen On Screen”.

The firm evolved into a titan of the online fashion industry, selling established brands as well as its own low-cost line of garments with next-day delivery.

In the 2025 financial year the London-headquartered firm reported revenue worth around US$3.2 billion. — AFP