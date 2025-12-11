KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Proton has bucked a contracting market trend to post strong sales of 13,451 vehicles in November, with its year-to-date performance now 3.6 per cent ahead of 2024, virtually guaranteeing a year of positive growth for the national carmaker.

The achievement stands in sharp contrast to Malaysia’s overall total industry volume (TIV), which has shrunk by 0.9 per cent this year. The strong showing reinforces Proton’s position as the nation’s second most popular auto brand.

The recent launches of the affordable Proton e.MAS 5 electric vehicle and the all-new Proton Saga have been credited with generating a significant publicity wave and boosting showroom traffic.

The evergreen Proton Saga continued to be the company’s bestseller, with 6,931 units sold in November. Demand for the all-new model has been immense, with bookings already surpassing 30,000 units.

Proton’s other traditional models also performed well, with the Proton X50 maintaining its lead in the B-segment SUV market and the Proton S70 holding its position as the C-segment sedan leader.

Jolt of excitement through EVs

The company’s push into electrification is also gaining momentum. The recent debut of the e.MAS 5 helped draw more buyers to Proton’s EV portfolio, contributing to a 14.8 per cent month-on-month increase in sales for the e.MAS range.

The Proton e.MAS 7 continues to be Malaysia’s best-selling EV, with 830 units sold in November.

“Proton’s recent launches have put us in a strong position to carry forward our sales momentum in 2026,” said Zhang Qiang, vice president of sales & marketing.

The company’s export strategy is also paying dividends, with a 37.3 per cent increase in year-to-date export sales compared to 2024.

With over 5,000 units sold internationally so far this year, Proton is on track to hit its 6,000-unit target and cement its status as Malaysia’s leading automotive exporter.