KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the achievements attained by Malaysia both domestically and internationally were, among others, the result of teamwork across the entire civil service.

He said the performance of a Prime Minister, whether strong or weak, also depended greatly on the strength of the public service, including personnel at all levels.

“… many have expressed a sense of pride, admiration for our achievements. The Asean Summit, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)–Asean Summit recently and our foreign missions, people view Malaysia as a country with vast potential in terms of investment, new technology, AI (artificial intelligence) and so on.

“But sometimes people forget that this happens because of work carried out as a team, from the lowest-ranking civil servants, those who clean the premises, those who prepare the facilities, those at the front lines, right up to senior civil servants and members of the Cabinet,” he said.

Anwar said this in his keynote address at the dinner held in conjunction with the 30th Triennial Congress of the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) here tonight.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Public Service Department (PSD) director-general (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat.

At the event, the Prime Minister also announced an additional RM500,000 contribution to support the three-day congress, which concludes tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed appreciation for the efforts of the PSD and Cuepacs in working tirelessly to ensure the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) could be implemented.

“Extraordinary…..It is certainly meaningful to me and my colleagues, the KSN, the KPPA and the entire PSD machinery that worked tirelessly to prepare the new remuneration system, which has received such encouraging acceptance from all civil servants,” he said.

He said the values of compassion, concern and mercy could only be realised when lower-income civil servants were given due attention in the implementation of the new remuneration system.

“To translate it into practice is to ensure that our families, the larger family of civil servants at the lowest levels, are given proper attention and fair remuneration. That is the Madani policy,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Adnan said Cuepacs and the entire civil service would continue to remain loyal and serve the Madani Government wholeheartedly, including ensuring the government delivery system was carried out effectively.

He said the union also responded to the Prime Minister’s call in the Premier Public Service Address for civil servants to deliver commensurate returns to the government’s announcements and initiatives.

“… that is our commitment to facilitate the people through the best service delivery system we will provide to both the people and the government. Moreover, the Madani Government is always very concerned about the welfare of civil servants.

“Believe and trust that whatever happens in the future, no matter what policy changes are made, it will not erode the principle of ‘no less favourable’, not less than what we receive today,” he said. — Bernama