KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Perlis Mufti, Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, has been urged to provide information regarding a Korean-origin cult movement, which is alleged to be active in Malaysia with various strange and deviant claims.

According to BuletinTV3, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the information should be directed to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“In the Special Branch, we have a dedicated team for this. So, for my colleague Dr Maza (Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin), if he has information about the group, their activities, modus operandi, or individuals involved, I suggest Dr Maza come forward and share it with the authorities, and we will immediately start an investigation,” he said.

He made the remarks at a press conference after attending the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry in Putrajaya today.

“The responsibility lies with those who mention such cases to provide information to the authorities, namely the police.

“In the police force, especially the Special Branch, we have a segment, a unit dedicated to matters involving cult teachings. These cover deviant teachings from various religions and their followers,” he added.

When asked whether any police reports had been filed regarding the movement, he clarified that, to his knowledge, none have been received so far.