TUMPAT, Sept 4 — While most teenagers spend their free time on gadgets and online games, three young friends have taken up the extreme sport of tree climbing.

Putri Nur Aisyah Mohamad Rizal, 14, along with sisters Nur Husna Safiya Mohd Zulhusmi, 13, and Nur Hanis Syuhada Mohd Zulhusmi, 11, have been pursuing the activity since they were seven.

Putri Nur Aisyah, from Kampung Batu 14 in Hulu Langat, Selangor, said her interest grew from accompanying her father, who is an enthusiast of the sport.

“At first, I wasn’t interested. I was afraid. But after receiving encouragement and support from my parents, I gathered the courage.

“The first tree I climbed was 15 metres tall, in Kajang, Selangor, after receiving training from the Malaysia Tree Climbing Association (MTCA) and my father,” she told Bernama during a recent interview in Teluk Renjuna.

The eldest of three siblings said that apart from guidance from MTCA coaches, safety protocols were an important factor in her continued involvement.

Putri Nur Aisyah Mohamad Rizal (left), 14, Nur Husna Safiya Mohd Zulhusmi, 13, and Nur Hanis Syuhada (right), 11, climb a tree during an overnight tree-climbing programme at Pulau Teluk Renjuna, Tumpat September 4, 2025.

“I was trained to build muscle and leg endurance for climbing, as well as tree descent techniques, which require strong balance. We were also provided with special equipment like ropes, gloves and safety helmets,” she said.

Nur Husna Safiya said she finds joy in reaching the top of a tree.

“At first, I felt dizzy and scared. As soon as I reached the top, I just wanted to come down quickly. But once I got used to it, that feeling disappeared. Now I want to stay up there longer because it feels satisfying to have made the climb,” she said.

For Nur Hanis Syuhada, tree climbing is far more rewarding than playing online games.

“I started challenging myself after seeing my sister successfully climb a tree. This sport is fun because it’s a great way to work out, and I’ve also made many new friends among the members of MTCA,” she said.

Their mother, Siti Hawa Yahya, 41, admitted she was initially worried about her daughter’s safety but later felt reassured after learning that the training was conducted professionally by experienced coaches.

“This activity has not only taught my child to handle emergencies with discipline, but it has also built her self-confidence and given her exposure to communicate with people from all walks of life,” she said. — Bernama