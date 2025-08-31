PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — Last year, Proton’s first electric car, the e.MAS 7 made a special National Day appearance — and this year, history repeated itself as the Proton e.MAS 5 was unveiled to thousands of visitors at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (PRO-NET) Chief Branding Officer Salawati Mohd Yusoff said the e.MAS 5 was specially brought to the National Day 2025 celebration ahead of its official launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

“The significance of bringing the e.MAS 5 to Dataran Putrajaya is to support the government’s desire to promote greener mobility.

“Secondly, we want to introduce this electric vehicle (EV) to Malaysians, and demonstrate that it is a comfortable and practical option for daily mobility,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

Also taking part in the parade of DRB-HICOM vehicle assets was Proton’s first electric car, the e.MAS 7, making its second National Day appearance.

The parade was led by a Proton Saga and a Modenas Kriss First Edition motorcycle, followed by the Modenas MEV 1 and MEV 2 electric motorcycles.

More than 100,000 visitors thronged Dataran Putrajaya to celebrate the 2025 National Day, which was held in a lively and smooth manner.

The celebration was graced by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, along with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, both Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Cabinet members and foreign dignitaries.

The event concluded around 10 am, after which the public was invited to continue the festivities by visiting the RIUH Merdeka programme — a side event to the National Day celebration — which runs for 30 hours, from noon yesterday until 6 pm today at the New Millennium Monument site. — Bernama