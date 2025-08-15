KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Kuala Lumpur Tower yesterday officially unveiled its new mascot called Kay Elle, and now Malaysians have their opportunity to design her friends in a contest.

Kay Elle was previously introduced in August 5, and is described as warm, welcoming, adventurous, and proud of Malaysia’s heritage.

“Kay Elle is more than just a mascot — she’s a personality, a storyteller, and a symbol of who we are as Malaysians: warm in our hospitality, proud in our heritage, vibrant in our diversity, and united in our spirit,” said Khairil Faizal Othman, the chief executive of concessionaire LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd.

“This is about more than design — it’s about creating characters that will capture hearts, carry Malaysia’s spirit, and be celebrated on the world stage.”

The company said Kay Elle’s name is inspired by the abbreviation “KL” for Kuala Lumpur, making her easily recognisable locally and abroad.

Her mission was described as to welcome global visitors, share stories of Kuala Lumpur Tower, and spread the Malaysian spirit worldwide.

Meanwhile, the contest offers participants the chance to design an original character to join Kay Elle, symbolising national values and featuring in the tower’s official identity and merchandise.

The winner will receive RM2,000, a one-year Kuala Lumpur Tower pass, official merchandise of their mascot, and a mascot merchandise bundle.

Entries must include one character design, a short story about the character, and be submitted via the contest’s Google Form.

The competition is open to all Malaysians, with submissions closing on August 30.