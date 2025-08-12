REMBAU, Aug 12 — His bid to preserve the cultural heritage of the Orang Asli by creating wooden crafts has paid off for an entrepreneur, Helmi Naim Ahmad, 30, from the Temuan tribe.

Helmi Naim is a living testament to the power of perfected skill and perseverance, which can lead one to success and contribute to the nation, regardless of one’s ethnicity or origins.

His story began in 2010. Helmi Naim started creating and selling crafts from wood, including sculptures, miniature waterfalls, decorative ship models, spinning tops, ladles, blowpipes, tables, and chairs. Three years later, he founded a company, Abo Temuan Craft.

“At first, I did it as a hobby, creating carvings and handicrafts using discarded wood. However, due to the encouraging response, I began making larger items, such as wooden tables and chairs.

Helmi Naim has also put Malaysia on the map internationally with his products, which were selected for exhibitions in Italy and Germany. He has received various accolades, including the Orang Asli Entrepreneur award for four consecutive years since 2016. — Bernama pic

“I once made a profit of RM500,000 when all the items that I carved were sold. It was a joyous moment and I became more motivated to produce new items,” he told Bernama here recently.

The father of one, who hails from Kampung Asli Ulu Chembong, attributed the success to his willingness to experiment and step out of his comfort zone.

He was also honoured with the Orang Asli Icon award from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) in 2017, Orang Asli Youth Icon award and Perdana Youth Icon award (Ministry of Youth and Sports), as well as the successful entrepreneur icon award from the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development in 2016.

Helmi Naim puts the finishing touches on wooden spinning tops produced at his workshop. — Bernama pic

Helmi Naim said craft entrepreneurs must understand that product diversity is essential and should not be limited to just one type, stressing that it is crucial to be attuned to broader market demands, such as carvings of traditional game pieces, which continue to be popular, particularly as souvenirs or gifts.

“For example, wooden chairs and tables have seen less demand, so we bounced back by creating new products such as wooden spinning tops, which continue to enjoy steady demand,” he said, adding that he employs three Orang Asli youths from his village.

Ahead of the 2025 National Day celebrations, which mark Malaysia’s 68th year of independence, Helmi Naim said his community also shares in the nation’s progress, just like other Malaysians, although some still choose to live in remote areas.

He said the welfare of the Orang Asli in the state has never been neglected, as the government remains attentive and ensures that infrastructure development is carried out to facilitate the community’s daily activities.

“Our village is pleasant and well-equipped with basic amenities such as a kindergarten, clean piped water, a surau, grocery shops, and well-paved roads. The nation’s independence has enabled us to progress and grow in various sectors more holistically,” he said.

He said the nation’s prosperity has brought well-being to all levels of society, including the Orang Asli, not only in education but also in the field of entrepreneurship. — Bernama