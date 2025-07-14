KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Doctors can now say goodbye to their dull, grey-toned scrubs and swap them for vibrant batik versions — thanks to Dr Nisha Puvanendran.

Dr Nisha, a specialist in internal medicine with a special interest in gastroenterology, launched her unique line of batik scrubs (Craft by Nisha Puvan) following a Public Service Department directive issued in August 2023.

The directive required all federal civil servants, including doctors in public hospitals, to wear Malaysian batik attire to work on Thursdays.

At the time, many doctors expressed concern that conventional batik attire would compromise both practicality and hygiene during patient care.

Scrubs with a tailored fit offer greater flexibility during long shifts and help reduce the risk of transmitting germs between patients during ward rounds.

“Thursdays felt like a dilemma at the time.

“That’s when it struck me: Why not create scrubs using batik-inspired fabrics that are professional, breathable and hospital-appropriate?

“So I started experimenting with lightweight, durable, easy-to-wash and colour-fast fabrics, and eventually decided to make the scrubs from a cotton blend,” Dr Nisha told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Dr Nisha shared how her passion for fashion began in 2020 when she started sewing batik clothes for her twin daughters.

She sources her batik fabrics from small vendors in Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur, using a mix of hand-drawn batik (batik tulis), stamped batik (batik cap) and printed batik.

The scrubs are suitable for a wide range of clinical duties, including ward rounds, patient consultations, and teaching sessions.

Doctors only need to wear a sterile gown over their scrubs when performing bedside procedures or more invasive interventions in daycare settings.

“We also worked on creating silhouettes for our scrubs that feel more polished than the standard ones sold in commercial stores,” said Dr Nisha, referring to her two full-time tailors.

They currently operate from a craft workshop located in Subang Jaya.

“The scrubs are also slightly nipped at the waist for females to give them a fashion edge,” she added.

Initially, Dr Nisha began wearing her batik scrubs to work to spark curiosity among her colleagues. Sure enough, her stylish designs caught on, and orders began pouring in from all over the country.

“One of my most heartwarming moments is simply walking into the hospital and seeing my colleagues from various departments wearing my batik scrubs.

“And all of this happened almost entirely through word of mouth,” she said.

The scrubs proved to be so versatile that even non-medical professionals in desk jobs began incorporating them into their daily workwear.

“The scrubs have a chest pocket and two spacious front pockets for keeping handphones and other essential items, making them convenient for desk jobs too,” she said.

Her batik-themed traditional outfits — including cheongsam, lehenga and saree — are among her most popular pieces for weddings and holidays.

A passion for batik

While her medical scrubs are a more recent venture, Dr Nisha’s journey into fashion began in 2020 when she was pregnant with her twin daughters.

A self-confessed perfectionist, she immersed herself in preparing for their arrival — organising clothes, blankets and accessories.

Frustrated by the limited personalised options in stores, Dr Nisha took matters into her own hands.

She bought a battery-operated sewing machine from Shopee, ordered batik fabrics and began sewing tiny outfits from scratch.

Dr Nisha also makes batik hairbands, adding a playful and colourful touch to her fashion line.

“So when the twins were born, I dressed them in clothes that I made.

“I only work with batik because it’s colourful, and I’ve always believed that children should wear vibrant colours rather than muted tones.

“Slowly, people started noticing the dresses and asked if I could make something similar for their children too.

“So I ventured into children’s wear and eventually expanded into family fashion collections,” she said.

Interestingly, her twin daughters, who turn four next week, have inherited their mother’s love for batik.

They often accompany her to pop-up stores and delight customers by confidently suggesting colour and design combinations.

“They do have a good eye,” she said with a laugh.

A highlight of her collection includes batik-themed traditional outfits such as cheongsam, lehenga, and saree, which are highly sought-after for weddings and holidays throughout the year.

She is now working on a modest-friendly scrub line, including long-sleeve and hijab-compliant sets, following requests from her Malay colleagues.

With her daughters’ fashion sense now blossoming too, Dr Nisha is confident her upcoming batik creations will be more vibrant than ever.