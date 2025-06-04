TAIPEI, June 4 – A 24-year-old Taiwanese beauty influencer, who gained online fame for unconventional videos in which she pretended to consume cosmetic products, has died suddenly, sparking speculation about the cause of her death.

Guava Beauty, who had over 12,000 followers on social media, was known for her youthful appearance and quirky content, particularly her “make-up mukbang” videos where she mimicked eating items like lipstick, blush, and face masks.

“If you dare recommend it, I dare to eat it,” South China Morning Post wrote, citing her in a recent video featuring jelly-textured blush, which she applied to her face before placing it in her mouth.

“Let’s try it. It is crispy, kind of like agar jelly. Sorry, my friend, but it tastes terrible.”

While some viewers were amused, others raised concerns that her content could mislead followers —especially younger ones — into thinking cosmetics are safe to eat.

Her last social media activity was on May 24, when her bio was updated to read: “Logging out from the world. Setting off on a new journey. All business collaborations are suspended.”

Her family later confirmed her death in a statement posted on her account, saying: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that our treasured girl of beauty-product mukbangs, Guava Beauty, put down her brushes and flew off to start a new channel in heaven on May 24, 2025.”

They thanked fans for their support, adding, “Maybe when we meet again, she will be unboxing angel-exclusive make-up for her celestial mukbang.”

The cause of death was not disclosed, leading to widespread speculation on social media. Some users suggested she might have been poisoned, while others believed it could have been a heart attack.

Her death has triggered an outpouring of grief and disbelief on social platforms across Taiwan and mainland China.

Mukbang videos remain a popular trend in Asia, offering viewers emotional comfort and entertainment, particularly among young women who use such content to vicariously enjoy food they avoid due to health or dietary concerns.