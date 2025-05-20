BANGKOK, May 20 — Several health experts have highlighted that the current Covid-19 outbreak is nearly seven times more widespread than influenza, according to Associate Professor Dr Thira Woratanarat of Chulalongkorn University.

The Nation reported Dr Thira as saying Covid-19 has been the most common infectious disease causing illness in the past week, remaining the leading cause of infection across all age groups — from young children and adolescents to working-age adults and the elderly.

Statistics from the past week showed 43,213 patients received hospital care, both inpatients and outpatients — a 35.5% increase compared to the previous week. There were three reported deaths from Kanchanaburi, Sukhothai, and Bangkok Noi district in Bangkok.

Comparing Covid-19 to influenza, the overall infection rate for Covid-19 was nearly seven times higher, with an age group ratio of 7:1. For children aged 0–4 years, the ratio was 4:1; for those aged 5–19 years, 3:1; and for university-age and working adults (20–59 years) as well as the elderly (60 years and above), the ratio rose to 10:1.

Lertluck Leelaruangsang, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Medical Service Department, said the new school term has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, especially among children aged 0–4 years.

The report further stated that from April until May 8, BMA hospitals treated 1,974 patients, including 11 inpatients and 1,963 outpatients.

Lertluck added that the Medical Service Department is prepared to manage the situation, ensuring sufficient medical staff, hospital beds, vaccines, medicines, and supplies. Proactive measures are also being implemented in schools and early childhood centres.

In the event of cluster outbreaks, efficient control and prevention plans will be activated, she said.

The department is actively raising awareness among students, parents, teachers, and school staff on the importance of monitoring symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or runny nose.

She urged those showing symptoms to take an ATK test, and if positive, to isolate, wear a face mask, and seek medical attention promptly to prevent further transmission.