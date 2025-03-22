NEW YORK, March 22 — What if, to relieve stress, you swapped the treadmill for the dance floor?

Science has long been demonstrating the benefits of physical activity for stress management. But an international study, published in the journal Psychology of Sport & Exercise, points to an unsuspected ally: dance.

More than just exercise, this activity can play a key role in regulating stress and improving general well-being.

For decades, sports psychologists have been studying the impact of physical activity on stress management.

Yet dance has rarely been their focus.

This new study remedies this by exploring the mechanisms that make dance a powerful stress buster.

Researchers from several European universities combined approaches spanning psychology, neurobiology and anthropology to analyse this phenomenon.

Unlike conventional exercise, dance is not just about physical effort.

It combines movement, music and social interaction, creating a synergy that is particularly effective in combating stress.

The study examined these three dimensions to understand their influence on stress regulation.

Music plays an essential role.

Previous research has shown that listening to music reduces anxiety and promotes relaxation.

This is due to the activation of the brain’s reward system, which releases dopamine and endorphins, while reducing the production of the stress hormone cortisol.

A previous Japanese study, published in Scientific Reports in 2022, revealed that dancing to upbeat music leads to a state of “flow,” a total immersion in the activity that does not occur with simple passive listening.

Dancing with others amplifies these effects. Moving in sync with a partner or group strengthens social bonds and creates a sense of belonging.

Physical contact and group dynamics stimulate the production of oxytocin, known as the “love hormone,” which reduces the perception of stress.

Finally, the physical dimension of dance plays a major role.

Like any physical activity, it promotes the release of endorphins and dopamine, contributing to better stress regulation. However, its effects seem to go beyond those of conventional exercise.

A Canadian study, published in 2019 in the International Journal on the Biology of Stress, showed that in the elderly, dance improved cortisol regulation more effectively than aerobic exercise, even though the latter is more beneficial for physical fitness.

If you already tend to exercise to help manage stress, then there’s no need to put away your sneakers. But adding dance to your routine could offer unique benefits that other forms of exercise don’t.

“Our research shows that by dancing, we can tap into a natural stress-relief mechanism that enhances our resilience and helps us cope with daily pressures,” explains Dr. Jonathan Skinner, co-author of the study, quoted in a press release.

Whether in a group, at a party with friends or solo in your living room, dancing is a fun and accessible activity, ideal for relieving pressure and building resilience in the face of life’s ups and downs. — ETX Studio