KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — For Muslim tourists, planning a travel itinerary to countries that are not Muslim-majority can be challenging, especially when searching for halal-food options and prayer facilities.

No such concerns, however, would hinder you from a fun-filled trip to Japan, thanks to the boom in Muslim-friendly services in the country.

Here are some suggestions to help you craft a memorable itinerary for Japan:

Tokyo Tower standing tall in the middle of the city, surrounded by Tokyo’s buildings during autumn sunset. — Picture by Japan National Tourism Organization

Tokyo: Your first welcoming point

Besides their spotlessly-clean reputation, both the Narita International Airport or Haneda International Airport welcome Muslim travellers with well-kept prayer rooms and halal-certified restaurants.

Halal culinary options are also abound in Tokyo, ranging from the Halal Wagyu Ramen Gyumon Shibuya franchise to the Halal Ramen Honolu for some flavourful noodles or Asakusa Sushiken for a truly authentic and halal sushi feast.

Other options include the halal-certified Gohan Cafe, known for its teriyaki-style Japanese burger, and the Halal Wagyu BBQ Yakiniku Panga that offers halal-certified Wagyu A5 beef and uses halal sauce and seasonings.

One must-visit stop at the capital is definitely the Tokyo Camii Mosque at Shibuya. It is the country’s largest mosque and the sky-blue dome and minarets mark a beautiful confluence of Japanese and Turkish cultures.

And, for a perfect bird’s eye view of Tokyo, get on the Shibuya Sky observatory deck for a stunning view of the city’s dazzling skyline.

For a comfortable night in Tokyo, Muslim travellers can consider staying at the MIMARU Tokyo Asakusa Station since the Muslim-friendly hotel offers special cookware, prayer mats, and a qibla compass upon request,

The MIMARU chain also has other locations across Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

The Shinkyo Bridge in Nikko crossing over the Daiya River, surrounded by a beautiful, scenic view. — Picture by Japan National Tourism Organization

Next up: Travel ‘around the world’ in Tochigi!

The Tochigi prefecture in the Japanese city of Nikko — located in a mountainous area north of Tokyo — is a picturesque and tranquil tourist destination.

Direct bus services are available from the Narita International Airport to Nikko and tourists landing at the Haneda International Airport can take a bus to the Utsunomiya train station and get on a train to Nikko Station from there.

Alternatively, tourists can also travel through the Spacia-X limited express train from Asakusa Station to Tobu Nikko Station in around two hours time.

Visitors can also perform their prayer obligations at a well-maintained prayer room on the second floor of the Tobu Nikko Station building. You can request for the prayer room’s keys at the Tourist Information Counter on the first floor of the station and return them after praying.

Nikko city hosts several Muslim-friendly accommodations, conveniently located nearby iconic landmarks like the Nikko Toshogu Shrine and the Shinkyo Bridge.

The over 400-year-old shrine — dedicated to Tokugawa Ieyasu who founded the Tokugawa shogunate — forms the Shrines and Temples of Nikko together with Futarasan Shrine and Rinnoji.

The historical landmark was gazetted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999.

The Kinugawa Park Hotels, located nearby the shrine, offers a prayer room and ablution facilities for both guests and non-guests.

For first-time Muslim tourists visiting Nikko, especially those with young children, the Tobu World Square must definitely be on your bucket list.

The Tobu World Square is a theme park featuring over 100 miniature replicas of renowned global landmarks — from the Eiffel Tower to Taj Mahal — for one single purpose: for you to travel around the world in a single day!

The Tobu World Square hosts separate prayer rooms for men and women with well-kept ablution facilities.

After a long day in Nikko, swing by the Nikko Azuma Restaurant — opposite the Tobu Nikko Station — to savour the native flavours of Nikko.

The vegan food outlet serves the famous yuba (tofu skin) croquette and dumplings, a local specialty that you must not miss in Nikko.

Fujiyama Skydeck at Fuji Q Highland, offering a view of the whole park from the top. — Picture by Japan National Tourism Organization

Another must-visit: The majestic Fuji

Straddling the boundaries of the Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures is your next stop — Japan’s tallest peak, Mount Fuji.

Very few scenes are as picturesque as the snow-capped Fuji — one that is definitely worth a day-trip from Tokyo.

One of the fastest routes there is to take a train back from the Tobu World Square to the Tokyo station. At the Tokyo station, get onto a shinkansen to the Shin-Fuji station before switching to a local train to Mount Fuji.

The Tokyo station has prayer room facilities but if you’re on a time-crunch, then you can also stop by the Fuji Kawaguchiko Masjid upon arrival.

It is one of the closest mosques near Mount Fuji and can host some 200 people, with separate ablution areas for men and women.

The mosque also runs a halal cafe that serves a variety of cuisines, ranging from fried rice to shawarma and kebab.

The mosque is only a stone’s throw away from Lake Kawaguchiko, situated right at the base of the majestic Mount Fuji.

A breathtaking view of Mount Fuji is also visible from there and it becomes even more surreal during the cherry blossom season (late March to early May) and autumn foliage season (mid-September to early December).

Halal restaurants can also be found in the vicinity, including the Idaten Bettei Honten that rolls out everything Japanese but halal — from full-course meals to ramen, wagyu sushi and more.

If you’re looking for local cuisine, head to T&T Fujiyama Halal Restaurant that serves Houtou udon, a noodle soup dish from the Yamanashi prefecture made with fully halal-based ingredients.

The foothills of Mount Fuji also hosts the Fuji Q Highland amusement park, comprising some of the world’s tallest and fastest roller coasters and anime-themed rides.

The amusement park also provides a comfortable prayer space for Muslim visitors and an exquisite taste from the Indian subcontinent at the Krishna Restaurant.

The outlet serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, seamlessly blending Indian culinary delights with serene Japanese aesthetics.

Sunset view of Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower together, seen from Odaiba Kaihin. – Picture by Japan National Tourism Organization

Final Stop: Odaiba!

Before bidding sayonara to Japan, why not cap off your trip with a visit to Odaiba?

Originally designed to be a set of small artificial fort islands to protect Tokyo against naval attacks, Odaiba is currently the city’s leading shopping and entertainment district.

For a nostalgic shopping experience, visit the Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai, an open mall that recreates the Edo period townscape.

Edo, once a fishing village, gained prominence after it became the seat of the Tokugawa shogunate and was later renamed Tokyo when Emperor Meiji moved the imperial capital from Kyoto to Edo.

Patrons can savour freshly-caught seafood and other local gourmets at the Toyosu Fish Market and immerse in natural hot springs at the mall area for a therapeutic evening.

And to cap off your Japan trip, stroll along the iconic Rainbow Bridge linking Odaiba and Shibaura Pier at the Tokyo Bay.

Officially called the Tokyo Bay Connector Bridge, the white bridge beams with rainbow colours at night throughout December, giving the bridge its nickname.

The bridge is accessible by both foot and taxi, but walking along Tokyo’s most colourful crossing is certainly the best way to enjoy the city’s night view.

LIST OF FEATURED SPOTS

EATERIES

1. Halal Wagyu Ramen Gyumon Shibuya

Location: 150-0002, 106 Tokyo Building B1F, 2-19-17 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

(One-minute walk from the Shibuya Station)

Operation hours: 12pm - 10pm

2. Halal Ramen Honolu

Location: 1-23-1 Ebisu Minami America-Bashi Bldg. 1F, Shibuya 150-0022 Tokyo Prefecture

Operation hours: 11.30am - 3pm, 5pm - 9pm

3. Asakusa Sushiken

Location: 111-0032, 2-11-4-1F/2F Asakusa,Taito-ku,Tokyo

Operation hours: 12pm - 2pm, 5pm - 1am (Monday - Saturday) / 11.30am - 2pm, 5pm - 10pm (Sunday/Holidays)

4. Gohan Cafe

Location: 150-0042 21-1,Seibu Shibuya A-B2F Udagawa-cho,Shibuya-ku,Tokyo Operation hours: 11am - 4pm, 5pm - 9pm (Weekdays) / 11am - 9pm (Weekends/Holidays)

6. Nikko Azuma Restaurant

Location: 2F, 10-6 Matsubaracho, Nikko, Tochigi 321-1406, Japan

Operation hours: 9am - 8pm

7. Idaten Bettei Honten

Location: 3486-1, Funatsu, Fujikawaguchiko-machi, Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture

(Three-minute walk from the Kawaguchiko Station)

Operation hours: 11am - 10pm

8. T&T Fujiyama Halal Restaurant

Location: 1-12-10 Koasumi, Fujiyoshida, 403-0002

Operation hours: 11am - 4pm

9. Krishna Restaurant

Location: Krishna Royal Flavor Indian Cuisine Restaurant, Highland Resort Hotel & Spa, 5-6-1 Shin-Nishihara, Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture, 403-0017

Operation hours: 9am - 8pm

PRAYER AMENITIES

1. MIMARU Tokyo Asakusa Station

Location: 2-20-4 Kaminarimon, Taito-ku, Tokyo 111-0034

2. Tobu Nikko Station

Location: 4-3, Matsubaracho, Nikko

(Prayer room on the second floor. Request for keys at the Tourist Information Counter on the first floor.)

3. Kinugawa Park Hotels

Location: 1409 Ohara Kinugawaonsen, Nikko 321-2522 Tochigi Prefecture

(Five-minutes walk from Kinugawa Onsen Station)

4. Tobu World Square

Location: 209-1 Kinugawaonsen Ohara, Nikko