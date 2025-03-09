KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — What began as a niche hobby, live-action role-playing (LARP), is quickly becoming a popular pastime for many Malaysians.

The local scene is now thriving, with passionate communities such as MyLARP playing a crucial role in bringing this immersive activity into the spotlight.

Malay Mail explores the growing LARP scene in Malaysia, its rising popularity, and the exciting possibilities for its future.

The MyLARP community and the shift in the local scene

Founded by LARP enthusiast Sacha Dijkshoorn, the MyLARP community group was established around 2014-2015.

At that time, the LARP scene consisted of small events held at conventions and games based on Vampire: The Masquerade, a tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG).

Today, the scene has expanded to offer a diverse range of activities, including campaign, combat, and parlour LARP, with themes ranging from fantasy and sci-fi to horror, superheroes, and beyond.

Events such as Maelstrom, Crucible Conflicts and Minutes to Midnight are among those currently taking place in Malaysia.

MyLARP is regarded as the largest LARP community group in Malaysia. However, Sean Wang, 27, the current head, noted that they are not the only group operating locally.

“We welcome organisers to collaborate with us to provide a safe and inclusive platform for players to engage with the LARP hobby,” said Wang.

MyLARP currently has 429 members on its official Discord server, with an average of 10-30 regular participants locally. Players from Singapore and Indonesia often join for larger events.

Cheryl Bates sees the LARP scene grow into a dynamic collaborative expression hub. — Photo courtesy of MyLARP

Why is the scene growing in Malaysia?

A key factor behind the growth is the increasing popularity of tabletop role-playing games in Malaysia, such as Dungeons & Dragons (D&D).

“As more people start exploring roleplay, it will naturally lead them to LARP,” Wang explained.

As these games become more mainstream, a shift towards LARP as the next level of immersion is expected.

Nicholas Lai, 35, a freelancer, added that the rise of the cosplay scene in Malaysia has also contributed to the growth of LARP, with many participants coming from this community.

The internet has also played a significant role.

“I believe that watching LARP events online, such as those in Europe, has contributed to this cultural shift; otherwise, we wouldn’t know what to expect,” said Wang.

Cheryl Bates, 39, a teacher and dicemaker, noted that after the pandemic, Malaysians have been eager to try new activities, which has further driven the trend.

“The younger generation are drawn to new experiences. They want to feel new emotions and step out of their comfort zones,” she added.

Even years after the pandemic, many are still emerging from its effects, eager to embrace new experiences, with LARP being one of them.

Nicholas Lai said the cosplay scene in Malaysia has contributed to the growth of LARP. — Photo courtesy of MyLARP.

The future and its potential growth in Malaysia

Wang highlighted that with growing opportunities, the LARP scene in Malaysia is poised for significant expansion.

Lai envisions it becoming a safe space where people from all walks of life can reconnect with their inner child, despite life’s challenges.

Meanwhile, Cheryl sees the scene evolving into a dynamic hub for collaborative expression, where various hobby groups can come together and share their passions.

Looking ahead, the future of LARP in Malaysia appears bright. However, for this growth to continue, Wang emphasised the need for regular events of varying scales and genres.

“Expanding the community’s social media presence and collaborating with other LARP groups, both locally and internationally, is also important,” he added.

Additionally, partnerships with adjacent communities such as cosplay, tabletop role-playing games, martial arts, theatre, and businesses with similar values will be essential.

While it is exciting to imagine how the scene will grow and thrive in the years to come, one thing is certain — LARP has firmly woven itself into the fabric of Malaysian culture.