BEIJING, Dec 28 — It turns out training your robot to kick can be a painfully dangerous affair.

A China man who goes by the moniker zeonsunlight on Bilibili demonstrated a robot mimicking movements, much like motion capture but instead of it being a virtual sprite on screen, it was a robot.

The man went through what looked like martial arts moves including kicks but made the mistake of getting too close to said robot — thus an unfortunate and painful kick to his unprotected lower region.

In a description of the clip, the man humorously advised users to protect their testicles, saying: “This video documents an algorithm development experiment. Robots are dangerous—everyone, watch your nuts.”

Making a nod to the video’s popularity (it has gone viral across social media) he joked that with just 1,000 followers he could now go into liveselling, an activity that usually requires higher visibility and reach to be successful.