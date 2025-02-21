PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Homegrown data centre and IT solutions provider Basis Bay and the University of Malaya (UM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch the Basis Bay Data Centre Foundation Certificate, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the data centre industry.

The initiative aims to provide comprehensive training on data centre management, operations, infrastructure design, security, sustainability and renewable energy.

The curriculum, developed in collaboration with industry experts, will combine theoretical knowledge with practical application. It will include case studies, simulations, and potential visits to state-of-the-art data centres.

The MoU was signed yesterday between Basis Bay Global Data Centres chief executive officer Bas Van Der Wal and UM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Professor Kaharudin Dimyati.

Expressing his excitement, Kaharudin said he is thrilled to embark on the innovative partnership with Basis Bay.

“The programme will not only provide participants with valuable industry exposure but also contribute to the development of a highly skilled and competitive Malaysian workforce.

“This collaboration is not only between industries but also through the involvement of the Higher Institution Centre of Excellence’s UM Power Energy Dedicated Advanced Centre (UMPEDAC) from the university to create a more comprehensive curriculum for the value creation of talent skills in data centre areas,” he said.

Basis Bay’s Centre of Excellence is set to become Malaysia’s first dedicated data centre training provider to bridge the skills gap in the sector.

The centre will focus on experiential and observational training, preparing individuals for industry-recognised data centre IT certifications.

Subject matter experts will design training modules that incorporate real-time learning experiences through a mix of in-person, virtual, interactive, and experiential methods.

“This partnership with the University of Malaya represents a pivotal moment for Malaysia’s data centre sector, especially in nurturing a skilled workforce of data centre professionals,” said Basis Bay group executive chairman Datuk Praba Thiagarajah.

“As the inaugural course within our valuable Centre of Excellence platform, this programme empowers individuals with the knowledge and skills to excel in Malaysia’s thriving digital economy.”

Recognising the importance of inclusivity, Basis Bay will offer scholarships to Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia graduates and school dropouts passionate about pursuing a career in the data centre industry.

This collaboration with UM also serves as the foundation for Basis Bay’s ambitious global expansion of the Centre of Excellence.

The company aims to replicate this successful model in multiple regions, cultivating a globally interconnected network of skilled professionals and driving the advancement of the data centre industry worldwide.