LIJIANG (China), Feb 15 — An energetic husky has been pulling its weight at home in China, helping its owner to promote the latter’s homestay.

According to SCMP, the pooch named Hakimi has been going viral online in Douyin videos showing it enthusiastically carting trolleys with luggage in Lijiang in Yunna province.

Thanks to the videos, the owner, Xu, has seen an uptick in bookings for the nine-room homestay.

Xu giving Hakimi a trolley to pull on a whim was unexpectedly successful as the dog immediately took to the car, even without any training.

He said that the dog also seemed to enjoy “working” and an extra plus point is the dog now rarely destroys things at home, likely having worked off any pent-up energy by joyously pulling the cart.

The Spring Festival holiday has started. The Husky is very happy to drag your luggage on a cart for you if you go traveling in the old town of Lijiang. #Chuxi #SpringFestivalTravel pic.twitter.com/s7Rd10pjEB — Amazing Yunnan (@Amazing_Yunnan) January 28, 2025

Fortunately Hakimi isn’t being overworked as the route is only 200 metres from the homestay to Lijiang Old Town’s South Gate.

Hakimi only pulls the luggage by request, with around three to six requests a day as 80 per cent of Xu’s homestay guests reques the special canine’s services.

Xu had never intended Hakimi’s antics, which he shared on social media for fun, to be an inadvertent promotion for his business but he considers it a blessing.

Seeing the enthusiastic response and popularity of the dog’s excited trolley pulling on Douyin, it looks like it’ll be kept busy for a while yet.