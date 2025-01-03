KUCHING, Jan 3 — Gunung Gading National Park in Lundu is expecting the Rafflesia to be in full bloom today.

In a Facebook post, the park said the natural phenomenon promises to be an extraordinary experience for visitors.

“This marks the beginning of a beautiful transformation, and we’re eagerly watching as it continues to bloom fully in the coming days.

“We appreciate your patience and enthusiasm throughout this journey, and we can’t wait for you to witness its full splendour,” the park shared.

It noted that this flower is expected to be larger than usual.

Park personnel have been monitoring the flower’s development closely since December 13, when its matured bud was first discovered.

Since then, the park has shared updates and glimpses of its growth, sparking widespread interest among nature enthusiasts.

Visitors planning to witness this rare event are reminded to adhere to the park’s guidelines to ensure safety and comfort for all.

Key requirements include completing the online registration before arrival and wearing appropriate attire for outdoor activities.

Additionally, visitors are urged to follow the instructions of guides on-site and to maintain cleanliness within the park to preserve its natural beauty.

According to the Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) website, the Rafflesia is the largest and one of the most magnificent flowers in the world.

Three species are found in Sarawak — Rafflesia arnoldii, Rafflesia pricei, and Rafflesia tuan-mudae, the latter being endemic to Sarawak.

Although the flower is known for emitting a foul odour, FDS said the species in Sarawak only has a faint smell.

Its habitat is highly localised in mixed dipterocarp forest or secondary forest including Gunung Gading National Park, Lanjak-Entimau Wildlife Sanctuary, Padawan, and the Kelabit Highlands. — The Borneo Post