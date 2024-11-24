LONDON, Nov 24 — Jaguar is making a bold leap into the electric future, announcing plans to become fully electric by 2026.

This marks the most significant shift in the brand’s 102-year history, and they are fully committed to it.

The company recently unveiled a new logo and a teaser video to go along with the announcement, which has sparked intense debate.

The 30-second ad features models in vibrant, unconventional outfits walking across neon backdrops, with no cars or the iconic cat logo in sight.

It also reveals that Jaguar’s logo is now spelt “JaGUar”.

Some have praised the brand for pushing boundaries, while others have questioned the absence of any reference to Jaguar’s legendary cars, like the E-Type or XJ.

Even Elon Musk joined the conversation, asking, “Do you sell cars?”

Managing director Rawdon Glover responded to the criticism on Friday, stating that the company didn’t want to blend in with other automakers.

“If we play in the same way that everybody else does, we’ll just get drowned out,” Glover told Financial Times, explaining the rationale behind the “copy nothing” campaign.

Jaguar has received more than 160 million views on the ad, and while Glover acknowledges the negative reactions, particularly the “vile hatred” directed at the people in the video, the company remains confident in its approach.

In fact, Jaguar is using the controversy to fuel its narrative.

Glover has even invited Musk to Miami next month for a public installation showcasing the rebrand during Art Week, offering a closer look at the brand's future direction.