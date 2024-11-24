ST PAUL, Nov 24 — A couple has been accused of masterminding a high-stakes retail crime spree, allegedly stealing nearly US$1 million (RM4.47 million) worth of Lululemon merchandise from stores across the United States.

UK’s The Guardian reported that Jadion Richards, 44, and Akwele Lawes-Richards, 45, were arrested on November 14 in Minneapolis-St. Paul after a security alarm went off as they tried to leave a Lululemon store in Roseville, Minnesota.

Although they initially denied any wrongdoing, the couple was later apprehended at another Lululemon location in Woodbury, Minnesota, on the same day, the report added.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Minnesota, sighted by The Guardian, the pair are believed to have employed various methods to get away with their alleged heists.

These included distracting store employees while one of them hid stolen products under their clothing.

Another method involved the couple buying cheaper items while one person carried more expensive products with security sensors still attached. Upon exiting, the alarms would trigger, but the couple would allegedly show receipts for the cheaper items while one of them walked off with the stolen goods.

The Guardian said that the couple’s alleged retail theft spree stretched across several states, including Minnesota, Utah, Colorado, New York, and Connecticut, and reportedly began in September.

Authorities claim the couple was responsible for a significant portion of the US$1 million worth of stolen Lululemon gear, including high-end leggings, activewear, and accessories.

Following their arrest, police obtained a search warrant for a hotel room Richards had booked at the JW Marriott in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Inside, they discovered 12 suitcases, three of which were filled with Lululemon products still tagged and estimated to be worth over US$50,000.

If convicted, the couple faces up to 15 years in prison and fines, but at least their next yoga session will be fully stocked with new gear — if they get that far.