KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Scientists have named a newly discovered snake species in the Western Himalayas after award-winning American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, honouring his contributions to global climate change awareness and biodiversity.

The species, now officially called Anguiculus dicaprioi or DiCaprio’s Himalayan snake, was identified as distinct when scientists analysed its DNA, revealing characteristics familiar to other snakes but ultimately unique, researchers noted in their October 21 study published in Nature.

DiCaprio said he became engaged with environmentalism early in life after being affected by human-caused extinctions, sharing with People in 2016, “At a young age, I was very saddened by species that had become extinct by the result of man-made activity, and so that led me on a long sort of journey to get me involved in environmental issues.”

The small, copper-coloured snake is approximately 22 inches long and features a “steeply domed snout” with large nostrils, dozens of teeth and a faint grey band resembling a “collar” around its neck.

The species, discovered in Nepal and India’s Himachal Pradesh region in 2020, was recently seen basking on muddy terrain and, according to researchers, “remained motionless until caught and made no attempts to bite.”

DiCaprio’s environmental work began after he met with former US Vice President Al Gore, who explained the urgency of climate issues, he told People, “He sat me down, drew a picture of the planet, drew our atmosphere, and said, ‘This is the most important crisis facing humanity,’ and from that point on, I really became not only fascinated with the issue but really concerned why we as a collective world community haven’t done enough about it.”

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, established in 1998, currently supports more than 35 conservation projects worldwide, working to protect fragile ecosystems and species.

DiCaprio’s Himalayan snake can survive elevations up to 6,100 feet, according to researchers.

DiCaprio, also an Oscar winner for his role in The Revenant, shot to worldwide recognition after starring in James Cameron’s global hit Titanic in 1997 and has since starred in multiple hit movies including Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street and Catch Me If You Can.