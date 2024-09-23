KLUANG, Sept 23 — Gunung Lambak, located approximately seven kilometres from the centre of Kluang, offers a relaxed hiking experience for all age groups.

At just 510 metres above sea level, it is no wonder this location is popular during school holidays and weekends, offering opportunities for outdoor activities and memorable moments with family and friends.

Mountain guide Muhammad Nazrul Ikhram Md Nadzri, 24, highlighted that Gunung Lambak features a public trail that is gentler, making it ideal for those looking for a leisurely hike and an extreme trail that is steeper and more challenging.

“Typically, experienced hikers will choose the extreme route, which takes about an hour and a half to reach the summit.

“The gentler section of the ascent makes Gunung Lambak an easy mountain to conquer, even for children and the elderly,” he told Bernama recently.

There are many hiking trails to the top that range from easy and relaxing for the novice to challenging for the experienced climber. — Bernama pic

For the public trail, the journey begins at the parking area and follows an easily accessible concrete path, leading to scenic flower gardens and a river path that serves as one of the water sources for the royal sprinkling of ceremonial water during the Johor Sultan’s coronation in March 2015.

Gradually, the hiking trail becomes more challenging, but the beautiful views of the forest motivate hikers to continue their ascent to the summit, aided by steps and hand ropes that help keep them on track.

As hikers near the peak, they encounter more demanding sections, particularly for those new to this activity, as the path becomes steeper in certain areas and is tangled with tree roots.

However, all the struggles and fatigue of the hike vanish upon reaching the summit of Gunung Lambak, where they are greeted with breathtaking panoramic views of Kluang, with natural landscapes alongside industrial areas, making it a perfect spot for photography.

Nizam Khalimi, 39, from Felda Ulu Penggeli, shared that although it was his first hike here, the moderate trail allowed him and his family to reach the summit after nearly two hours of climbing.

“I also brought my nieces and nephews from Kuala Lumpur, aged between seven and 17, who are on their school holidays, and I am proud of their determination to reach the summit. This is a relaxing activity that I believe teaches them to appreciate nature,” he said.

Senior citizen Derrick Lau, 60, said climbing Gunung Lambak allows him to enjoy the beauty of the flora and fauna, including wild fruits, forest mushrooms, tortoises, and a variety of butterflies, as well as being a physical activity for maintaining his health.

Twelve-year-old Hadfina Hazirah Hazudin from Selangor expressed her excitement as Gunung Lambak was her first hiking location, and her experience there has motivated her to conquer more mountains in the future.

“As a first-time hiker, the easy path let me catch my breath before the hard parts. It was way easier, and I can’t wait to keep hiking. The best part was getting to the top because the view was so pretty,” she said.

The reward for Gunung Lambak climbers who reach the top is this panoramic view of Kluang. — Bernama pic

